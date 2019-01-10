Watch Troye Sivan’s Coy Beach Romance Unfold in ‘Lucky Strike’ Video

Troye Sivan nurses a (literally) heart-wrenching crush on a beach bartender in the vibrant “Lucky Strike” video. This past Sunday, Sivan was up for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes for his Boy Erased soundtrack contribution “Revelation.”

Emma Westenberg, who helmed Janelle Monáe’s “Pynk” video, directed the vivid, beach-set “Lucky Strike” visual. Sivan is seen sitting on the sand, surrounded by colorful beachgoers. He shares lingering glances with the man working at the oceanside bar before scenes of them alone together playing in the ocean soon follow before the video returns to the present moment where Sivan’s crush heightens. When the singer goes to get a drink from the bartender, his own heart is playfully squeezed into the drink. The bartender wields the anatomical, bloody heart throughout the clip and between scenes of him and Sivan sharing cigarettes and dancing.

Sivan’s sophomore album Bloom was released in August and he followed the LP with a North American tour that had support from Kim Petras. He dipped his toe back into acting this past fall as well, appearing in Boy Erased alongside Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. Sivan also made a cameo in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video.