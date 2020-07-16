 Watch Troye Sivan's New 'Easy' Video - Rolling Stone
Troye Sivan’s Heartbreak is Set Aflame in New ‘Easy’ Video

Singer’s latest single will appear on the upcoming In a Dream EP

Troye Sivan contemplates heartbreak and yearning for reigniting a relationship in his new video for “Easy.” The song appears on the singer’s upcoming In a Dream EP, which arrives on August 21st via Capitol.

In the new visual, Sivan appears alone in a futuristic mansion, his only company a pet rabbit. The singer forlornly searches for answers to where a relationship went awry. “I’m still in love and I say that because/I know how it seems between you and me,” he sings in the opening verse. “It hasn’t been easy darlin’.”

As Sivan reflects on the loss of a deep emotional connection, he wanders through various rooms, where he studies his reflection in a mirror, stars in a video on television, dances around while drinking, and at one point he’s set alight in literal flames before plunging into water. “Please don’t leave me,” Sivan pleads on the chorus.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Sivan said of his upcoming six-song EP in a statement. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

