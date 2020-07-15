Hear Troye Sivan’s New Song ‘Easy’ From Upcoming ‘In a Dream’ EP

Troye Sivan has dropped a new single, “Easy.” It’s the pop star’s second single of 2020, following Sivan’s release of “Take Yourself Home,” which he shared earlier than planned in April.

“Easy” addresses when someone or something comes in between people in love. Sivan proclaims “I’m still in love and I say that because/I know how it seems between you and me,” he sings in the opening verse. “It hasn’t been easy darlin’.” On the chorus, he begs for his love to stay: “‘Cause he made it easy/Easy/Please don’t leave me/Leave me.”

Sivan will be releasing a six-song “concept EP,” In a Dream, on August 21st via Capitol Records; “Easy” will feature as the second track. The collection was recorded with producer Oscar Görres (the Weekend, Marina, Tove Lo).

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Sivan explained in a statement. “Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Shortly after releasing the EP’s lead single, “Take Yourself Home,” Sivan appeared with a live band to perform a remote version of the song. He has released two full-length albums, including 2018’s Bloom. He has also collaborated with Charli XCX on “1999” and Lauv for “I’m So Tired…” Last year, he garnered a Golden Globe nomination for 2018 song “Revelation” with Jónsi, which appeared in the film Boy Erased.