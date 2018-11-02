Rolling Stone
Hear Troye Sivan’s Atmospheric Cover of Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’

5 Seconds of Summer, Shawn Mendes were previous artists to release Queen covers ahead of biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Brittany Spanos

Troye Sivan photographed at Gramercy Park Hotel, New York, 2017.

Troye Sivan is the latest star to cover a Queen classic ahead of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. His version of “Somebody to Love” follows 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Killer Queen” and Shawn Mendes take on “Under Pressure” with Teddy Geiger.

For Sivan’s cover, the singer-songwriter transforms the classic anthem. Stripping away the gospel influence of the original, he turns the undertones more atmospheric and tender. The change makes the request for “somebody to love” more somber and vulnerable than the confident optimism of Freddie Mercury’s original.

“I’m so beyond honored to have been asked to cover ‘Somebody to Love’ by Queen, a masterful song by the most legendary band,” Sivan said in a statement. The series of Queen covers released in anticipation of Bohemian Rhapsody not only celebrate Mercury’s life and legacy but also help raise money for Mercury Phoenix Trust (MPT), an organization founded in 1992 by members of Queen and their manager Jim Beach to help support the global fight against HIV/AIDs.

Sivan released his sophomore album Bloom earlier this year. He’s currently wrapping the North American leg of his tour in support of the LP. Later this month, he’ll appear in the Joel Edgerton-helmed Boy Erased.

