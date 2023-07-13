Troye Sivan’s New Album Is on the Way and He’s Already Feeling the ‘Rush’

At the end of the video for his latest single, “Rush,” Troye Sivan walks home with a mind full of flashbacks. There are sweaty bodies pressed against each other. The tongue-to-tongue, tongue-to-chest, tongue-to-everything contact. The liberating ecstasy of being lost in the music. The memories from the day come rushing back to him, cementing a knowing smile on his face as he prepares to pass those feelings on with his upcoming album, Something to Give Each Other.

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan explained in a statement. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

“Rush” builds around snapshots of sex, dancing, queer community, and unconditional and all-consuming love, both passionate and platonic. The Gordon von Steiner-directed video fixates on wordless communication, as its visual subjects speak only through looks and movement. For every person searching for some form of escape or release, there’s someone else searching for someone to give that to.

“This album is my something to give you,” Sivan wrote on social media, sharing the album artwork that features his head being securely gripped by someone’s thighs. “Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.” Trending Rob McElhenney Diagnosed With 'Neurodevelopmental Disorders' at 46 Trump Voter Sues Fox News After Tucker Carlson Lies Ruined His Life Why Anti-Trafficking Experts Are Torching 'Sound of Freedom' 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Something to Give Each Other marks Sivan’s first full-length release since Bloom arrived in 2018. During the pandemic, he shared the 7-track EP In a Dream and more recently found an unexpected viral hit in his one-off single “Angel Baby.” He also just wrapped his stint as the unhinged creative director Zander on Max’s The Idol.

In a Vogue Australia interview about the chaotic series conducted alongside co-star Lily-Rose Depp, Sivan echoed the embrace of freedom he expresses on “Rush,” explaining: “I get quite strong-headed about like, you know what, I deserve to be able to go on Hinge, and I will go on Hinge. That’s almost a boundary of mine. I’m not going to let this stop me from living. If I want to go make out with someone on a dance floor that I just met, I’m gonna do it. That’s my way of dealing with it so far.”