 Watch Trombone Shorty Perform Rousing Single 'Lifted' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Watch Trombone Shorty Perform Rousing Single ‘Lifted’ on ‘Colbert’

Funk song appears on the New Orleans musician’s recent album, Lifted

Trombone Shorty stopped by The Late Show to perform his bluesy song “Lifted,” the title track from his most recent LP. The New Orleans musician was joined by his band and several back-up singers for a funk-laden, high-energy version of the song.

Lifted, released in April, is Trombone Shorty’s first album of original music in five years. The album was recorded at his own Buckjump Studio with producer Chris Seefried and features appearances from Gary Clark Jr., Lauren Daigle, and the New Breed Brass Band.

The album’s title and cover photo reference the relationship the musician had with his late mother, Lois Nelson Andrews. “She passed recently, but she continued to inspire me right up until she transitioned, and that’s why I put a picture of her holding me up at a second line on the cover of this album,” he noted in a statement. “She lifted me up my whole life.”

Earlier this year, Trombone Shorty performed as part of Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon. The tribute concert, held at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, also featured Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and Little Big Town.

