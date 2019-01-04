See Trombone Shorty, Cyril Neville Perform ‘Fiyo on the Bayou’ on ‘ACL’

Trombone Shorty brought his 10-piece group Orleans Avenue to Austin City Limits for an hour of Big Easy funk. The episode will premiere on PBS on January 5th. Cyril Neville, dressed in a flashy white jacket and hat, joined the group for a funky rendition of the Neville Brothers’ “Fiyo on the Bayou.” Trombone Shorty, A.K.A. Troy Andrews, comes out to sing his part of the duet about halfway through and the two artists face each other as they sing the verses, before the brass section takes over for solos.

While there, they also performed an electrifying rendition of “Where It At?” “Give me my heart back,” Shorty sings midway through before picking up his namesake instrument and playing a solo over funky rhythms and trading licks with the guitarist.

Late last year, Trombone Shorty collaborated with another artist on an interesting cover: Dave Grohl on a rendition of Nirvana’s “In Bloom.” The Foo Fighter and former Nirvana drummer sat in behind the kit for a funky, brass-heavy rendition of the Nevermind classic. They played it instrumental and gave solo breaks to trombone (of course) and saxophone. Through it all, Grohl wore an ear-to-ear smile, and he headbanged as the three brass players climbed onto his drum throne toward the end of the song.

In addition to Trombone Shorty, the second half of Austin City Limits’ current season will feature Residente (January 12th), Arctic Monkeys and Wild Child (January 19th), Willie Nelson (January 26th), Buddy Guy and August Greene (February 2nd) and highlights from the American Music Festival (February 9th).