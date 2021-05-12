 Trojan Records Sets 50th -Anniversary Reissue of 'The Trojan Story' - Rolling Stone
Trojan Records Sets 50th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘The Trojan Story’

Historic 1971 anthology helped introduce world to Jimmy Cliff, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker, Lee “Scratch” Perry, and other reggae greats

Trojan Records is set to reissue its legendary 1971 collection The Trojan Story — a three-LP set that helped introduce the world to artists like Jimmy Cliff, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker, and Lee “Scratch” Perry — for its 50th anniversary this June.

Long out-of-print, the 50-song anthology — due out June 18th — will be reissued physically and digitally with its original tracklist intact, along with a 50-page illustrated booklet featuring liner notes for every song by Trojan’s label manager Rob Bell — who helped curate the original release — and musician Rusty Zinn.

In addition to influential reggae tracks like the Maytals’ “Do the Reggay” and “Pressure Drop,” Perry’s “People Funny Boy,” Daddy Livingstone’s “Rudy, A Message to You,” and Alton Ellis’ “Rock Steady,” the anthology featured Trojan standouts the Continentals, Jackie Edwards, the Ethiopians, the Tennors, Duke Reid’s Group, and more.

The Trojan Story 50th-anniversary edition is available to preorder now through the Trojan site.

The Trojan Story Tracklist

  1. Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo
  2. Fat Man – Derrick Morgan
  3. Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards
  4. Running Around – Owen Gray
  5. Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff
  6. Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy
  7. Give Me All Your Love – The Continentals
  8. Darling Patricia – Owen Gray
  9. Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole
  10. Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick
  11. Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken
  12. Slow Boat – Al T. Joe
  13. Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group
  14. Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson
  15. I’m In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo
  16. Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band
  17. Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes

Disc 2

  1. One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band
  2. Every Night – Joe White and Chuck
  3. King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band
  4. Syncopate – The Astronauts
  5. Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George
  6. Oh Babe – The Techniques
  7. Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians
  8. Rudy, A Message To You – Dandy Livingstone
  9. Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices
  10. It’s Raining – The Three Tops
  11. The Whip – The Ethiopians
  12. Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces
  13. Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & the Flames
  14. Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry
  15. King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone
  16. Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon

Disc 3

  1. Musical Train – Roy Shirley
  2. Do The Beng Beng – Derrick Morgan
  3. Way Of Life – Lynn Taitt & The Jets
  4. Second Fiddle – Tommy McCook & The Supersonics
  5. People Funny Boy – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
  6. I’ve Got To Get You Off My Mind – The Tennors
  7. Do The Reggay – The Maytals
  8. Nana – The Slickers
  9. Tell Me Baby – Delano Stewart
  10. Mama Look Deh – The Reggae Boys
  11. Hong Kong Flu – The Ethiopians
  12. Pressure Drop – The Maytals
  13. Them A Laugh And A Ki ki – The Soul Mates
  14. Walking In The Rain – The Melodians
  15. Satisfaction – Carl Dawkins
  16. Black And White – The Maytones
  17. Rasta Never Fails – The Charmers

