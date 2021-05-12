Trojan Records Sets 50th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘The Trojan Story’

Trojan Records is set to reissue its legendary 1971 collection The Trojan Story — a three-LP set that helped introduce the world to artists like Jimmy Cliff, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker, and Lee “Scratch” Perry — for its 50th anniversary this June.
Long out-of-print, the 50-song anthology — due out June 18th — will be reissued physically and digitally with its original tracklist intact, along with a 50-page illustrated booklet featuring liner notes for every song by Trojan’s label manager Rob Bell — who helped curate the original release — and musician Rusty Zinn.
In addition to influential reggae tracks like the Maytals’ “Do the Reggay” and “Pressure Drop,” Perry’s “People Funny Boy,” Daddy Livingstone’s “Rudy, A Message to You,” and Alton Ellis’ “Rock Steady,” the anthology featured Trojan standouts the Continentals, Jackie Edwards, the Ethiopians, the Tennors, Duke Reid’s Group, and more.
The Trojan Story 50th-anniversary edition is available to preorder now through the Trojan site.
The Trojan Story Tracklist
- Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo
- Fat Man – Derrick Morgan
- Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards
- Running Around – Owen Gray
- Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff
- Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy
- Give Me All Your Love – The Continentals
- Darling Patricia – Owen Gray
- Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole
- Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick
- Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken
- Slow Boat – Al T. Joe
- Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group
- Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson
- I’m In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo
- Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band
- Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes
Disc 2
- One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band
- Every Night – Joe White and Chuck
- King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band
- Syncopate – The Astronauts
- Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George
- Oh Babe – The Techniques
- Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians
- Rudy, A Message To You – Dandy Livingstone
- Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices
- It’s Raining – The Three Tops
- The Whip – The Ethiopians
- Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces
- Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & the Flames
- Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry
- King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone
- Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon
Disc 3
- Musical Train – Roy Shirley
- Do The Beng Beng – Derrick Morgan
- Way Of Life – Lynn Taitt & The Jets
- Second Fiddle – Tommy McCook & The Supersonics
- People Funny Boy – Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry
- I’ve Got To Get You Off My Mind – The Tennors
- Do The Reggay – The Maytals
- Nana – The Slickers
- Tell Me Baby – Delano Stewart
- Mama Look Deh – The Reggae Boys
- Hong Kong Flu – The Ethiopians
- Pressure Drop – The Maytals
- Them A Laugh And A Ki ki – The Soul Mates
- Walking In The Rain – The Melodians
- Satisfaction – Carl Dawkins
- Black And White – The Maytones
- Rasta Never Fails – The Charmers