Trojan Records Sets 50th-Anniversary Reissue of ‘The Trojan Story’

Trojan Records is set to reissue its legendary 1971 collection The Trojan Story — a three-LP set that helped introduce the world to artists like Jimmy Cliff, the Maytals, Desmond Dekker, and Lee “Scratch” Perry — for its 50th anniversary this June.

Long out-of-print, the 50-song anthology — due out June 18th — will be reissued physically and digitally with its original tracklist intact, along with a 50-page illustrated booklet featuring liner notes for every song by Trojan’s label manager Rob Bell — who helped curate the original release — and musician Rusty Zinn.

In addition to influential reggae tracks like the Maytals’ “Do the Reggay” and “Pressure Drop,” Perry’s “People Funny Boy,” Daddy Livingstone’s “Rudy, A Message to You,” and Alton Ellis’ “Rock Steady,” the anthology featured Trojan standouts the Continentals, Jackie Edwards, the Ethiopians, the Tennors, Duke Reid’s Group, and more.

The Trojan Story 50th-anniversary edition is available to preorder now through the Trojan site.

The Trojan Story Tracklist

Invitation To Jamaica – Lord Tanamo Fat Man – Derrick Morgan Tell Me Darling – Jackie Edwards Running Around – Owen Gray Miss Jamaica – Jimmy Cliff Housewife’s Choice – Derrick And Patsy Give Me All Your Love – The Continentals Darling Patricia – Owen Gray Rough And Tough – Stranger Cole Man To Man – Kentrick Patrick Uno-Dos-Tres – Stranger & Ken Slow Boat – Al T. Joe Rude Boy – Duke Reid’s Group Gone Is Yesterday – Higgs & Wilson I’m In The Mood For Ska – Lord Tanamo Virginia Ska – The Baba Brooks Band Satan – Justin Hinds & The Dominoes

Disc 2

One Eyed Giant – Baba Brooks & His Band Every Night – Joe White and Chuck King Size – Baba Brooks & His Band Syncopate – The Astronauts Keep The Pressure On – Winston & George Oh Babe – The Techniques Train To Skaville – The Ethiopians Rudy, A Message To You – Dandy Livingstone Dreader Than Dread – Honey Boy Martin & The Voices It’s Raining – The Three Tops The Whip – The Ethiopians Pretty Africa – Desmond Dekker & The Aces Rock Steady – Alton Ellis & the Flames Rock Steady Train – Ewan & Jerry King Without A Throne – Sugar Simone Perfidia – Phyllis Dillon

Disc 3