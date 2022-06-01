Trixie Mattel Teams With Shakey Graves for ‘This Town’ on ‘Kimmel’

Trixie Mattel tapped Austin-based singer-songwriter Shakey Graves for a performance of “This Town” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

Decked out in vintage-inspired Western gear, Mattel and Co. channeled Grand Ole Opry nostalgia for the rendition of the track from the RuPaul’s Drag Race star’s forthcoming double LP, The Blonde & Pink Albums.

The collaboration between Mattel and Graves — which Rolling Stone called “purely bittersweet” and “unsentimental” — served as the second single from The Blonde & Pink Albums. It was followed by the semi-biographical ode to Loretta Lynn, “C’mon Loretta.”

The Blonde & Pink Albums are due out June 24 — but Mattel will also spend the month busy promoting her new reality show Trixie Motel, premiering June 3 on Discovery+. The series follows Mattel and her partner as they renovate a vintage motel in Palm Springs.