 Trixie Mattel Announces New Album 'Barbara' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Mike Pompeo Had a Fun Year with His Dog, Drone Strikes, and Linda Ronstadt Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Trixie Mattel Details New Album ‘Barbara’

‘Drag Race’ star to cover Lavender Country on new project

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trixie Mattel

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock

Trixie Mattel will show off a range of musical influences on her new album Barbara, a full-length follow-up to the drag enterainer’s companion discs Two Birds and One Stone. The new project will be released on February 7th.

Borrowing its title from the full name of a popular, iconic line of dolls, Barbara aims to mix the candy-colored, over-the-top aspects of the breakout RuPal’s Drag Race star’s persona with a darker, melancholy style of storytelling. Divided stylistically across its two sides, the album’s first half will tend toward the more jangly power pop of the standalone single “Yellow Cloud,” while the back half will loop back to Mattel’s country-folk origins as heard on Two Birds and One Stone.

Mattel wrote six of the eight songs included, and sings a cover of “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You” by queer country pioneer Lavender Country. Ashley Levy of the Blah Blah Blahs also contributed the song “We Got the Look.”

“A decade of being Trixie has me looking back at my initial sketches of her with freshly painted-on eyes,” says Mattel in a statement. “She’s still the plastic paragon I’ve always imagined; a Malibu-mod fashion doll with a darkened wit — but now there’s more.”

On February 5th, Mattel will embark on the Trixie Mattel: Grown Up tour to support the album. The performer also recently released the comedy special Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, along with a namesake cosmetics line.

Trixie Mattel – Barbara track list:

SIDE A:

  1. “Malibu”
  2. “We Got The Look”
  3. “Girl Next Door”
  4. “Jesse Jesse”

SIDE B:

  1. “Gold”
  2. “I Don’t Have A Broken Heart”
  3. “I Do Like You”
  4. “Stranger”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.