Trixie Mattel Becomes a Playboy Bunny in ‘White Rabbit’ Video

Trixie Mattel is a Playboy bunny, a bandleader, and a fashion model in the new video for “White Rabbit.” The power-pop tune appears on Mattel’s double release The Pink and Blonde Albums, which came out in June.

The colorful clip plays on the song’s title, which uses an Alice in Wonderland metaphor to describe a flighty lover. “Well, time keeps tickin’ and you’re thinkin’ you should run, rabbit, run,” Mattel sings.

“It’s a song about being the person who was always looking at the exit in a relationship and planning for the worst,” Mattel says. “It can be kind of damaging and self-sabotaging.” She’s joined on the track by singer-songwriter Michelle Branch, who found herself in the news last week after a messy fight with her husband in Nashville.

Where the lyrics are more pointed in tone, the “White Rabbit” video offers whimsy. Mattel stars as the leader of a rock band and her backing musicians are dressed in white bunny suits. In another scene, she’s in classic Playboy bunny getup playing with live rabbits in a small enclosure. And finally, she turns the bunny idea into haute couture for a fierce runway look.

In addition to Mattel’s double album, the entertainer expanded her empire with a makeup line and a Palm Springs hotel renovation show. “This show is not only not about a family unit, it’s about a business,” Mattel told Rolling Stone in June. “It’s about queer people trying to make a dollar.”