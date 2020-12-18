Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Trixie Mattel?

So, How Was Your 2020 is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Drag star Trixie Mattel kicked off the year with the release of her new album Barbara, a full-length follow-up to the entertainer’s companion discs Two Birds and One Stone. And even performed a trio of songs from it for our “In My Room” video series. Here, Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Michael Firkus) reveals that she learned to make ice cream from scratch, wants to quarantine with Jesse Eisenberg, and why she never wants to hear the word Zoom again.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

Beauty and the Beat by the Go-Go’s

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

Roseanne.

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

“Heart of Glass” (Blondie cover) by Miley.

I’d define my current state of mind as:

Equally hopeful and afraid for 2021.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

“Don’t do it girl, it’s not worth it.”

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:

Aimee Mann — Mental Illness.

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:

Death Becomes Her.

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Making ice cream from scratch.

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:

Jesse Eisenberg, obviously.

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

Anything in my easy bake oven.

The best book I read in quarantine was:

The Shining.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

I got into marathon running and I am skinnier than ever before.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

Take the batteries out of the Airbnb smoke detector.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:

ZOOM.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:

People looking at me differently now that I am super hot.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:

Literally public sex in the street.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

Gay bars SURVIVE.