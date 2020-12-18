 Trixie Mattel: My Favorite Things of the Year - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Amazon’s Best Holiday Deal: An Echo Dot and 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $30
Home Music Music News

Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Trixie Mattel?

The drag entertainer tells us about her favorite books, movies and music alongside the things that shaped her 2020

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
trixie mattel year end survey

Albert Sanchez*

So, How Was Your 2020 is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Drag star Trixie Mattel kicked off the year with the release of her new album Barbara, a full-length follow-up to the entertainer’s companion discs Two Birds and One Stone. And even performed a trio of songs from it for our “In My Room” video series. Here, Mattel (a.k.a. Brian Michael Firkus) reveals that she learned to make ice cream from scratch, wants to quarantine with Jesse Eisenberg, and why she never wants to hear the word Zoom again.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:
Beauty and the Beat by the Go-Go’s

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:
Roseanne.

The song that will define “2020” for me is:
“Heart of Glass” (Blondie cover) by Miley.

I’d define my current state of mind as:
Equally hopeful and afraid for 2021.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:
“Don’t do it girl, it’s not worth it.”

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:
Aimee Mann — Mental Illness.

Related

Lady A
Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Anita 'Lady A' White?
Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Earthgang?

Related

Frank And Lynn Loesser 1956, New York
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy
18 Great Bruce Springsteen Collaborations

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:
Death Becomes Her.

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:
Making ice cream from scratch.

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:
Jesse Eisenberg, obviously.

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:
Anything in my easy bake oven.

The best book I read in quarantine was:
The Shining.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:
I got into marathon running and I am skinnier than ever before.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:
Take the batteries out of the Airbnb smoke detector.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:
Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:
ZOOM.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:
People looking at me differently now that I am super hot.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:
Literally public sex in the street.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:
Gay bars SURVIVE.

In This Article: 2020 survey, 2020 Year In Review, Trixie Mattel

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.