Trippie Redd Drops ‘Trip at Knight’ Tracklist Featuring Drake, Juice WRLD, More

Trippie Redd has shared the tracklist for his upcoming Trip at Knight LP. While the rapper has not officially announced the release date, it’s expected to arrive before he embarks on his headlining North American tour, which kicks off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.

Drake, the late rappers Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, Lil Durk, Polo G, and Ski Mask the Slump God are among the artists appearing on the new LP. The previously released “Holy Smokes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, which debuted at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart in May, are also on the album.

The 18-track set also features a song with SoFaygo, who opens Trippie Redd’s North American tour alongside Iann Dior.

Trip at Knight is Trippie Red’s fourth studio album and the follow-up to 2020’s Pegasus, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Trip at Knight Tracklist

1. “Molly Hearts”

2. “MP5” featuring SoFaygo

3. “Betrayal” featuring Drake

4. “Finish Line”

5. “Holy Smokes” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

6. “Supercell”

7. “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboi Carti

8. “Supernatural”

9. “Demon Time” featuring Ski Mask the Slump God

10. “Matt Hardy 999” featuring Juice WRLD

11. “Vibes”

12. “New Money”

13. “Danny Phantom” featuring XXXTentacion

14. “Space Time”

15. “Baki”

16. “iPhone”

17. “Rich MF” featuring Lil Durk & Polo G

18. “Captain Crunch” featuring BabyFace Ray, Sada Baby & Icewear Vezzo