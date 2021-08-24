 Trippie Redd Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with 'Trip at Knight' - Rolling Stone
Trippie Redd Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart with ‘Trip at Knight’

Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ enters at Number Two.

trippie redd

Steven Nunez for Rolling Stone

Trippie Redd has seen massive RS 200 debuts with his last two albums, ! and Pegasus, which peaked at Number One and Number Two, respectively. Now, it seems he’s set for another big debut with his fourth studio album, Trip at Knight, which was released on Friday. 

Trip at Knight tops Apple Music’s Weekly Pre-Add Chart, seeing more pre-add than any other album in the week leading up to its release. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a strong sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo have also led. Trip at Knight will face off against Lorde’s Solar Power on next week’s chart. 

Ed Sheeran’s =, or Equals, debuts at Number Two, two months ahead of its October 29th due date. Wizkid’s Made in Lagos also makes a strong debut at Number Four, while J Balvin’s Jose etners at Number Six. 

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – August 13th through August 19th

  1. Trippie Redd, Trip At KnightNEW
  2. Ed Sheeran,  = – NEW
  3. Official Hige Dandism, Editorial – +1
  4. Wizkid, Made In Lagos NEW
  5. Lorde, Solar Power 
  6. J Balvin, JOSENEW
  7. Dream Theater, A View From The Top Of The World NEW
  8. Various Artists, Metallica, The Metallica Blacklist – +10
  9. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres 
  10. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu – +13
  11. dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, Cheers to the Best MemoriesNEW
  12. Saucy Dog, Lazy Sunday NEW
  13. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 – +6
  14. Trivium, In The Court Of The DragonNEW
  15. Every Time I Die, RadicalNEW
  16. Ryokuoushoku Shakai, LITMUS – EP NEW
  17. Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof NEW
  18. Tion Wayne, Green With Envy NEW
  19. Maisie Peters, You Signed Up For This (Apple Music Up Next Film Edition)NEW
  20. Nao, And Then Life Was Beautiful NEW
  21. JO1, STRANGER(Special Edition) – EP – NEW
  22. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale – -16
  23. Troniq Music, Oxlade, Eclipse – EPNEW
  24. WANIMA, Chopped Grill Chicken – EP NEW
  25. Lucasraps, 031 To The World NEW

