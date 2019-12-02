RS Charts: Trippie Redd Bumps Post Malone Off Artists 500 Perch

Trippie Redd bested Post Malone to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of November 22nd through 28th.

The rapper jumped from Number 13 to Number One, notching 146.4 million song streams as his new mixtape, A Love Letter to You 4, debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 109,400 album-equivalent units on the strength of 125 million streams. The rapper also posted two songs in the Top 25 of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, with “6 Kiss” debuting at Number 17 with 13.1 million streams and “Who Needs Love” bowing at Number 21 with 11.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Trippie Redd’s rise ended Post Malone’s three-week reign atop the Artists 500, though the rapper still pulled in 113.4 million song streams to land at Number Two as his single “Circles” returned to Number One on the Top 100 with 15.9 million streams. Young Boy Never Broke Again and Drake fell at Numbers Three and Four respectively, notching in 93.8 million and 91.5 million streams, while YNW Melly shook things up as he rose from Number 27 to Number Five with 82 million streams with the release of his new album, Melly vs. Melvin.

The rest of the Top 10 featured Artists 500 regulars DaBaby (72.7 million), Billie Eilish (67.6 million), Taylor Swift (62.7 million), Kanye West (59 million) and Luke Combs (53.5 million), in that order. Outside the Top 10, The Weeknd flew from Number 36 to Number 16, scoring 45.1 million streams as his new single, “Heartless,” premiered at Number 14 on the Top 100. Country star Jason Aldean also saw a big rise, hopping from Number 48 to Number 27 with 34.1 million streams as his new album, 9, debuted at Number Three on the Top 200.