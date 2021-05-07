Trippie Redd Teams Up With Playboi Carti for ‘Miss the Rage’

Trippie Redd teamed up with Playboi Carti for the new song “Miss the Rage,” which arrives just two months after the rapper’s latest LP.

The single follows the release of Trippie Redd’s first-ever “rock” album, 2021’s Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, produced by Travis Barker. That album was the deluxe version of Trippie Redd’s Pegasus, which peaked at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart upon its release in November 2020.

Playboi Carti similarly released his latest album Whole Lotta Red in December 2020, following that up with the video for “Sky” in April. Like Redd’s Neon Shark reissue, Whole Lotta Red found Carti exploring more rock elements, the rapper told Rolling Stone.

“This sound is something that’s going to be regular and relevant in the future,” Playboi Carti said. “That’s just part of creating something new. If this is something that people accept right away, how different is it?”

Despite more rappers’ foray into rock music, “Miss the Rage” hews closer to the hip-hop style both built their careers on. In addition to the new single, Trippie Redd released an entire merch line dedicated to “Miss the Rage.”