Trippie Redd, Playboi Carti Blow It Up With ‘Miss the Rage’ Video

Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti have released a (literally) explosive visual for their hit single “Miss the Rage,” directed by Nick Walker.

The visual sees the pair of rappers, dressed in goth-vampire couture, dumping gasoline on a car and performing in front of it as it goes up in flames. They also take the opportunity to wield a flamethrower, Molotov cocktails, and a baseball bat, because what good is pulling on leather pants if you can’t fully commit to being a villain?

“Miss the Rage” debuted at Number Five on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart when it was released earlier this month. The single follows the release of Trippie Redd’s first-ever rock album, 2021’s Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, produced by Travis Barker. That album was the deluxe version of Trippie Redd’s Pegasus, which peaked at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart upon its release in November 2020.

Playboi Carti released his latest album Whole Lotta Red in December 2020, followed by the video for “Sky” in April. Like Redd’s Neon Shark reissue, Whole Lotta Red found Carti exploring more rock and punk elements, the rapper told Rolling Stone.

“This sound is something that’s going to be regular and relevant in the future,” Playboi Carti said. “That’s just part of creating something new. If this is something that people accept right away, how different is it?”