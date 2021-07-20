Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert Hit the Arcade in New ‘Holy Smokes’ Video

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have teamed up in the video for new song “Holy Smokes.” The track is expected to appear on Trippie Redd’s upcoming Trip at Knight album.

The Mooch-directed video opens with an explosion lighting up the night sky over a city, which signals something strange is about to happen. A newscaster confirms it when he says, “Trippie Redd is taking over the city.” The visual features Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert enjoying the spoils of success, taking limo rides, throwing money around as well as burning it, and messing around in a colorful arcade. During the clip, some otherworldly events take place, including a toy car turning into a real one.

Though the duo playfully celebrate their riches in the visual and lyrically, they also acknowledge that cash isn’t everything. “Got two accounts, still got millions in my backup,” Trippie Redd raps. “All this cash on me, but this money still won’t buy love.”

“Holy Smokes” follows the previously released LP single “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, which debuted at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart in May.

Trippie Redd’s Trip at Knight is expected to arrive before he embarks on a headlining tour this summer.