 Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert Hit the Arcade in New 'Holy Smokes' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next This Musician-Approved Brand's True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100
Home Music Music News

Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert Hit the Arcade in New ‘Holy Smokes’ Video

Single follows “Miss the Rage” from upcoming Trip at Knight LP

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert have teamed up in the video for new song “Holy Smokes.” The track is expected to appear on Trippie Redd’s upcoming Trip at Knight album.

The Mooch-directed video opens with an explosion lighting up the night sky over a city, which signals something strange is about to happen. A newscaster confirms it when he says, “Trippie Redd is taking over the city.” The visual features Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert enjoying the spoils of success, taking limo rides, throwing money around as well as burning it, and messing around in a colorful arcade. During the clip, some otherworldly events take place, including a toy car turning into a real one.

Though the duo playfully celebrate their riches in the visual and lyrically, they also acknowledge that cash isn’t everything. “Got two accounts, still got millions in my backup,” Trippie Redd raps. “All this cash on me, but this money still won’t buy love.”

“Holy Smokes” follows the previously released LP single “Miss the Rage” featuring Playboi Carti, which debuted at Number Five on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs chart in May.

Trippie Redd’s Trip at Knight is expected to arrive before he embarks on a headlining tour this summer.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.