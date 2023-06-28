Trippie Redd Announces 2023 ‘Take Me Away’ North American Tour
Trippie Redd will be spending the last few weeks of summer on the road in support of his forthcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5. The rapper’s newly-announced Take Me Away tour will kick off at the end of August with openers Lucki, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also make an appearance on select dates.
The Take Me Away tour is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and will extend through Oct. 9, when the rapper will wrap up the trek with a final show in Seattle, Washington. Trippie Redd will also stop in St. Louis, Toronto, Hartford, Brooklyn, Virginia Beach, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more.
General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
There currently is no set release date for A Love Letter To You 5, but Trippie Redd has been inching closer and closer to dropping it for months. “I’m trying to come up with the cover art and add a few songs for that record. So, I wanted to do this new one to do a Lil Wayne, Sorry for the Wait, type of deal,” he told Rolling Stone in February.
Trippie Redd Take Me Away Tour Dates
Aug. 31 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
Sept. 2 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 4 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept. 5 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 9 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 13 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 14 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
Sept. 28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Oct. 6 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
