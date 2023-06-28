Trippie Redd Announces 2023 ‘Take Me Away’ North American Tour

Trippie Redd will be spending the last few weeks of summer on the road in support of his forthcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5. The rapper’s newly-announced Take Me Away tour will kick off at the end of August with openers Lucki, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, and K Sauve. Jean Dawson will also make an appearance on select dates.

The Take Me Away tour is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and will extend through Oct. 9, when the rapper will wrap up the trek with a final show in Seattle, Washington. Trippie Redd will also stop in St. Louis, Toronto, Hartford, Brooklyn, Virginia Beach, Tampa, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more.

General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

There currently is no set release date for A Love Letter To You 5, but Trippie Redd has been inching closer and closer to dropping it for months. “I’m trying to come up with the cover art and add a few songs for that record. So, I wanted to do this new one to do a Lil Wayne, Sorry for the Wait, type of deal,” he told Rolling Stone in February.

Trippie Redd Take Me Away Tour Dates

Aug. 31 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 2 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 4 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept. 5 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 9 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 13 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 14 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

Sept. 28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Oct. 6 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater