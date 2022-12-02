fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
The Trilling Yields

Triller Removes Major Label Music Catalogs From App, ‘Reassessing’ Deals

"The usage does not justify the cost," video app says in statement as Sony Music, Warner Music, and Universal catalogs pulled from service
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of atmosphere at Triller After Dark on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Triller) Getty Images for Triller

Over three months after Triller was sued by Sony Music over “failure and refusal to pay millions of dollars in contractual licensing fees,” the video app has removed that label’s catalog — as well as major labels Universal and Warner Music — from their service.

Merlin — which provided licensing for an army of independent labels — also had its catalog pulled from Triller after their agreement expired. The video app is now “reassessing each of our label deals as they come due as our catalogue music usage is a small fraction of our overall business with creators,” Triller said in a statement (via Billboard).

“Some labels are more used than others and if we can make financial arrangements which make sense for the platform, on a label by label basis, we will. In other cases the usage does not justify the cost.”

Since 2020, Triller has faced hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits due to what Sony Music and other labels, artists, and publishers described as “brazen contempt” and “willful and unauthorized use” of song catalogs.

“Triller neglected its payment obligations under the Agreement, preventing Sony Music from compensating its creators — the world-class performers and artists who created the sound recordings Triller incorporated into its users’ videos — for Triller’s use of their music,” Sony Music’s lawsuit alleged. 

Trending

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who sold their popular Verzuz streaming series to Triller in March 2021, sued the app for $28 million in Aug. 2022, allegedly the company missed numerous payments following the acquisition; that lawsuit was “amicably” settled the following month.

Universal Music Group previously pulled their catalog from Triller in 2021 over withheld payments; however, the two sides reached a licensing agreement that restored UMG’s presence on the app until Triller’s recent “reassessing.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Adam Sandler Brings Down the House With Hilarious Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘F--- Every Other Comedian'

King Charles Is Ensuring the Line of Succession With Princess Charlotte’s New Title That Subtly Honors Queen Elizabeth II

Layoffs Begin at CNN Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Cost-Cutting Plan

Hot Boys Rapper B.G. May Be Released From Prison Early

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad