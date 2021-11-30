Trey Songz Involved in Sexual Assault Investigation in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas police are investigating a sexual assault allegation involving Trey Songz, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The R&B singer — real name Tremaine Neverson — is reportedly cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and as of Monday, Nov. 29, no arrests had been made.

The incident allegedly occurred at a hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the police. No date was given, though authorities received the report on Sunday. Neverson had been in Las Vegas for a birthday party/performance Saturday, Nov. 27, at Drai’s Nightclub. (The LVMPD did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. A rep for Neverson declined to comment.)

Neverson has faced accusations of sexual assault and misconduct in the past. Last January, an unnamed woman filed a $10 million lawsuit against Neverson, accusing him of touching her and trying to insert his fingers into her vagina without her consent or permission at a Miami nightclub in 2018. Several months later, another woman claimed on a podcast that she and Neverson had consensual sex, but afterwards he urinated on her and then threatened to drop her phone and purse off a balcony if she tried to leave.

Neverson responded on Twitter after the latter allegation was leveled, writing, “I brush it off every time but once you have an allegation no matter it’s [sic] true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened.”

Neverson also previously faced a domestic violence lawsuit, filed by Andrea Buera in 2018. Buera claimed Neverson called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Neverson denied the allegations and the suit was eventually dismissed in September 2018.