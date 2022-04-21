Trey Songz Facing $5 Million Settlement Demand for Allegedly Exposing a Woman’s Breast

A fourth woman has come forward to accuse Trey Songz of past sexual assault, following several accusations coming to light over the last few months.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the singer approaching the woman at a party in August of 2013 and yanking down her bathing suit top, exposing her breast.

The woman, Megan Johnson, has retained attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck and is demanding a $5 million settlement to keep the matter out of court. Her legal team also represents former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, Jauhara Jeffries, and a Jane Doe who have all made separate sexual assault claims against Songz, real name Tremaine Neverson.

Neverson’s team did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Johnson’s encounter with Neverson occurred at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, which is owned and run by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. According to the demand letter obtained by TMZ, Johnson met Neverson at the “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” party in the event’s VIP section.

While a friend took Johnson’s photo, Neverson approached her from the side, pulling back Johnson’s bathing suit top to expose her bare breast. “Ms. Johnson immediately pulled her top back on preparing herself for another assault,” the demand letter claims. “With intended premeditation, [Neverson] further terrorized and humiliated Ms. Johnson with [the] degrading chant, ‘Titties in the Open.’”

Johnson’s legal team claimed that since the incident, she has “engaged in self-harm, [and] suffered severe emotional distress.” Due to the alleged assault occurring on tribal lands, Mitchell told Rolling Stone that if Neverson fails to agree to a settlement, they have plans to pursue legal action against him through the tribal legal process.

Neverson is booked for a concert at the casino on May 7. Foxwoods did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment regarding that show.

Johnson is the fourth woman to accuse Neverson of sexual assault over the past few months. Gonzalez came forward in January to claim Neverson raped her nine years ago, writing on social media that news of Neverson being investigated in Las Vegas for another alleged sexual assault was triggering for her. (The investigation was concluded earlier this month, with police deciding that no criminal charges will be filed unless new evidence comes to light.)

“I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” Gonzalez claimed in a tweet.

In February, a Jane Doe filed a $20 million suit against Neverson in Los Angeles, calling him a “brutal rapist” after their alleged encounter in 2016, after which she said she needed medical attention. In December 2021, Jefferies refiled a suit in Miami against Neverson, claiming that in the early hours of a New Year’s Day party in 2018, Neverson assaulted her at a nightclub.