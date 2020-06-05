 Trey Songz Shares New Protest Anthem '2020 Riots: How Many Times' - Rolling Stone
Trey Songz Shares New Protest Anthem ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times’

“I just wanted to speak to everyone’s hearts and acknowledge the pain and anguish everyone is going through right now,” singer says

Trey Songz shines a light on police brutality and institutionalized racism on his new track “2020 Riots: How Many Times,” the singer’s response to the police killing of George Floyd.

“Three or four nights ago I woke up in the middle of my sleep…I couldn’t sleep. My chest was hurting. I got up and called my producer, Troy Taylor and I said ‘We’ve got to make music that really touches the soul, that really addresses what the world is feeling right now. Especially our people,'” Songz said in a statement. “So we came up with ‘2020 Riots: How Many Times.’ With the words in this song I just wanted to speak to everyone’s hearts and acknowledge the pain and anguish everyone is going through right now. I know this ain’t usually my message and you’re not used to hearing this from me, but this is the person I’ve always been.”

“How many mothers have to cry?/How many brothers gotta die?/How many more times?,” Songz — backed by a piano melody, a simple beat and full gospel choir — asks on the track. “How many more marches?/How many more signs?/How many more lives?/How many more times?” 

Songz adds, “All these beautiful, precious black lives/Lost in the name of senseless white pride.”

Proceeds from “2020 Riots: How Many Times” will benefit both Black Lives Matter and the Community Justice Exchange’s National Bail Fund Network.

“2020 Riots: How Many Times” is the latest protest anthem to emerge following the killing of George Floyd by police; in recent days, artists like YG, LL Cool J and Terrace Martin have all released tracks inspired by Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.

