Jane Doe Drops $20 Million Rape Lawsuit Against Trey Songz

An unnamed woman who accused Trey Songs of raping her in a $20 million lawsuit earlier this year has had her case dismissed at her request.

In court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Jane Doe asked a judge in late June for the case to be dismissed without prejudice. On Wednesday, July 6, the judge overseeing the case granted the request.

No other details were given, like whether Songz — real name Tremaine Neverson — reached a settlement with Doe. Doe’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, nor did a rep for Neverson.

Doe sued Neverson back in February, claiming that he anally raped her at a party in March 2016. In the suit, the woman claimed Neverson threw her to the ground, tore her clothes off, and raped her, even as she repeatedly told him, “No,” and “begged” him to stop. Doe says after the alleged incident, she left the party and had an Uber driver take her to a nearby hospital, where doctors told her she had “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.”

In her filing, Doe noted that she did have a casual and “occasionally sexual” relationship with Neverson prior to the alleged attack. She also said she did not initially identify him as her attacker to the police because she was “fearing for her life.” She went on to claim that, since the alleged attack, she had suffered from “fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages.”

Doe is one of four women who have accused Neverson of sexual assault or harassment; Neverson has denied the allegations against him. Most recently, in April, a woman named Megan Johnson demanded a $5 million settlement related to an incident where Neverson allegedly pulled down her bathing suit top, exposing her breast, at a party (TMZ obtained footage of the incident). In January, former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Neverson of raping her nine years ago; an investigation into Gonzalez’s claims wrapped in April, with police deciding not to press charges unless new evidence emerges. And in December 2021, Jauhara Jeffries refiled a lawsuit in Miami, claiming Neverson assaulted her at a nightclub at a New Year’s party in 2018.