 Trey Songz Arrested After Apparent Scuffle With Cop - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next CMT's Next Women of Country: Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer Among 2021 Class
Home Music Music News

Trey Songz Released After Arrest Following Apparent Struggle With Cop at Kansas City Football Game

Circumstances surrounding scuffle remain unclear

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Trey Songz attends Allure Monday Nights at Allure Gentlemen's Club on November 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Trey Songz was released from police custody after being arrested following what appears to be a physical altercation with a police officer at the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC championship game in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday, January 24th.

The public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the singer’s detainment and release in an email to Rolling Stone: “Subject has been released pending further investigation.” The officer did not immediately return a follow-up request for additional information, such as which charges Songz — real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson — was booked on.

A representative for Neverson did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

TMZ first broke the story and published a video of a man who appears to be Neverson sitting in his seat at Arrowhead Stadium as a police officer tries to detain him. After a few moments, the man appears to hit the officer in the face, then puts him in a headlock. Eventually, more police officers and security arrive to detain him. While the man struggles against them at first, another man can be heard yelling, “Trey, don’t do it!” The video ends with the man relenting, getting cuffed, and being walked out of the bleachers.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unclear. A witness told TMZ that some fans had been heckling the man in the video and he asked them to stop. When the officer arrived, however, he allegedly got physical with the man in question immediately, which caught him off-guard and led to the scuffle.

TMZ later reported that Neverson was booked for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. It’s unclear if those charges still stand.

In This Article: Trey Songz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.