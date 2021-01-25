Trey Songz Released After Arrest Following Apparent Struggle With Cop at Kansas City Football Game

Trey Songz was released from police custody after being arrested following what appears to be a physical altercation with a police officer at the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC championship game in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday, January 24th.

The public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the singer’s detainment and release in an email to Rolling Stone: “Subject has been released pending further investigation.” The officer did not immediately return a follow-up request for additional information, such as which charges Songz — real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson — was booked on.

A representative for Neverson did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

TMZ first broke the story and published a video of a man who appears to be Neverson sitting in his seat at Arrowhead Stadium as a police officer tries to detain him. After a few moments, the man appears to hit the officer in the face, then puts him in a headlock. Eventually, more police officers and security arrive to detain him. While the man struggles against them at first, another man can be heard yelling, “Trey, don’t do it!” The video ends with the man relenting, getting cuffed, and being walked out of the bleachers.

Trey Songz arrested for assaulting an officer at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game. Witnesses say the cop was way out of line. pic.twitter.com/Te06zafdD1 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) January 25, 2021

The circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unclear. A witness told TMZ that some fans had been heckling the man in the video and he asked them to stop. When the officer arrived, however, he allegedly got physical with the man in question immediately, which caught him off-guard and led to the scuffle.

TMZ later reported that Neverson was booked for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer. It’s unclear if those charges still stand.