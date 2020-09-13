Trey Anastasio Pays Tribute to Toots Hibbert: ‘I’ve Loved His Music My Entire Life’

Phish’s Trey Anastasio — who collaborated with Frederick “Toots” Hibbert on a new version of the Maytals’ “Sweet and Dandy” in 2003 — penned a tribute to the reggae legend following Hibbert’s death Saturday.

“I was so sad to wake up this morning and hear about the passing of Toots Hibbert,” Anastasio wrote on Instagram. “Like so many people, I’ve loved his music my entire life. It was ubiquitous, playing at parties and gatherings. It felt like an element, like air.”

Anastasio then shared an anecdote about recording at the band’s “Barn” studio for a session that ended up on Hibbert’s all-star True Love LP. “When Toots and the band arrived for the session, I was nervous and basically speechless,” the guitarist wrote.

“Toots was a ray of light, so kind and welcoming. The guys in the band hovered in the corner, smoking more ganja than I had ever seen consumed.”

After the “Sweet and Dandy” session, Hibbert was next scheduled to collaborate with Willie Nelson, “but Willie was not there of course.” “Toots began searching, playing different Willie songs deafeningly loud through the giant speakers in the barn, while a bunch of us stood next to him by the soundboard,” Anastasio remembered. “He said that he had to believe every single word in order to sing a song, a lesson I’ll never forget.”

Hibbert ultimately selected Nelson’s “Still Is Still Moving to Me.” “Toots sang his vocal, moving and dancing with his body, embodying every single syllable, like an open tube to the cosmos,” Anastasio wrote. “Thank you Toots for a lifetime of joy and blessings.”

Following Hibbert’s death late Friday at the age of 77, artists like Ziggy Marley, the Rolling Stones and Jimmy Cliff have remembered the legendary reggae singer.