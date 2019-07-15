Watch Trey Anastasio Plan Phish’s ‘Baker’s Dozen’ Residency at Home

Phish have staged plenty of ambitious moments during their 30-plus year career, from playing an hour-long version of “Runaway Jim” to suspending themselves above arenas in giant hot dogs. But nothing was more ambitious than their 2017 Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden, when the band played 237 different songs, with no repeats, over the course of 13 nights.

The process of Baker’s Dozen was shrouded in secrecy at the time. But Between Me and My Mind, the new documentary about singer-guitarist Trey Anastasio, pulls back the curtain on the process. Anastasio can be seen having a conference call with drummer Jon Fishman as they work on the arrangement to “Thread,” a song they debuted that year and played as recently as July 6th at Boston’s Fenway Park. “It sticks in my head so much,” Anastasio says to Fishman.

“We need songs right now,” Anastasio tells the camera, “because we’re trying to do this thing called the Bakers Dozen … Most bands do a similar show every night, so my head is kind of exploding with the whole thing. It’s exciting.”

Between Me and My Mind will debut in theaters on Wednesday, July 17. Phish have been on tour all summer, with dates coming up in Colorado and, next year, a run in Cancun, Mexico.