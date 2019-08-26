Watch Trey Anastasio, Tedeschi Trucks Band Cover Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’

Jam band guitar icons Derek Trucks and Phish’s Trey Anastasio united onstage during their respective headlining sets at the 2019 Lockn’ Festival, which took place this past weekend in Arrington, Virginia.

Anastasio joined Tedeschi Trucks Band for a Saturday night collaboration that featured a nearly full performance of Derek and the Dominos’ 1970 double-LP, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which meant the band put its own spin on Derek and the Dominos’ rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s iconic cut “Little Wing.” (The album selection was appropriate: Layla was released the day Susan Tedeschi was born and inspired Trucks’ parents to name him Derek.)

After opening with a brass and woodwind fanfare, the massive band launched into their soulful take, which featured Anastasio and Tedeschi swapping lead vocals. Anastasio and Trucks traded guitar solos throughout, culminating in an barrage of overlapping six-string licks.

The night before Saturday’s Layla performance, Trucks and Tedeschi also joined the Trey Anastasio Band for their second set, which included a rain-soaked rendition of Anastasio’s Ghosts of the Forest track “A Life Beyond the Dream.”

In its seventh installment, the four-day Lockn’ Festival also featured Gary Clark Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Vulfpeck and Moe., among others.