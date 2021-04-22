 Trevor Noah, Miguel, H.E.R. Set for Mental Health Storytelling Summit - Rolling Stone
Trevor Noah, Miguel, H.E.R. Set for ‘Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit’

Regina Hall, Tig Notaro, Delroy Lindo, and more also to appear during May 3rd-5th virtual event

Trevor Noah, H.E.R. Miguel, and Regina Hall are among the artists and actors taking part in the Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit, a virtual event set for May 3rd through 5th.

Tig Notaro, Delroy Lindo, Chuck Lorre, Romany Malco, Margaret Cho, and Andy Cohen will also appear as speakers or panelists during the summit, which lists Amazon, Spotify, Viacom, Paramount, and the Walt Disney Corporations on its Industry Advisory Council.

The summit “will galvanize an industry-wide movement, empowering content creators to expand portrayals of mental health that encourage viewers to speak up and get help,” organizers said of the event, noting that over the past two decades suicide rates have increased among young adults; numbers since accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic. Studies show that nearly 50% of American adults say their mental health has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Groundbreaking research from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative shows that mental health is underrepresented in mainstream media and also outlines powerful opportunities for the creative community to create positive change,” the Better Together site states. “Now, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, positive mental health storylines are needed now more than ever.”

Visit the Better Together summit’s site to register for the three-day virtual event.

