Trevor Noah to Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Announcement comes hours before nominations will be revealed — here’s how to watch

Jon Blistein

Trevor Noah arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Trevor Noah is set to host the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which will air January 31st, 2021 on CBS.

The gig marks the first time The Daily Show host has served as the master of ceremonies for the Grammys, or any of the other major awards shows. For the Grammys, the move marks a return to having a comedian head up the proceedings after Alicia Keys served as host for the past two years.

Bolstering his credentials, however, Noah does have one Grammy nomination to his name, scoring a look for Best Comedy Album last year (although he lost to Dave Chappelle).

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I, too, know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Noah was announced as host just hours before the Grammys revealed the full list of nominees for the 2021 show. The nominations ceremony will take place today, November 24th, a 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will be streaming on the Grammys’ website. Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Yemi Alade, Nicole Benedetti, Pepe Aguilar, Sharon Osbourne, and interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr. will all help announce this year’s nominees.

 

