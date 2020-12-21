Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Trevor Daniel?

So, How Was Your 2020 is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” is one of the catchiest songs of 2020, with an insistent hook that helped it blow up on TikTok nearly two years after its initial release. The Texan singer capitalized on that success with a full-length debut, Nicotine, released this spring. “There were a few times where people would be like ‘Make another song like ‘Falling,’” Daniel told RS at the time. “I have more to offer. I just want to show people that.”

Daniel answered our survey with responses about how Kanye’s 808s & Heartbreak and a viral video from Gunna — plus his own music — helped him get through his very strange first year in the public eye.

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

The Blacklist.

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

“Falling.”

I’d define my current state of mind as:

Hopeful.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

Gunna’s “I don’t got that kind of time, because it’s a panoramic.”

The old favorite album I returned to for comfort this year:

808s & Heartbreak.

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Drinking a lot of Emergen-C.

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

Stuffed bell peppers.

The best book I read in quarantine was:

Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage by Laura Huang.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

My dad.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

My own album Nicotine.

A word or phrase I never want to hear again:

Covid-19.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021:

Still having to quarantine.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over:

Going on tour.