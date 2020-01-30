Hear Trent Reznor React to His Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Trent Reznor tells Andy Greene about his stunned reaction to the news of his impending induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, gives his own broad definition of rock, and more in the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now. “It’s the spirit of rock n’ roll,” Reznor says. “That doesn’t mean it has to be guitar/bass/drums. It can be a turntable, a computer, a synthesizer, sequencer. They are all tools. It’s the spirit of expression and, to me, freedom and no limits to expression. That’s my version of what rock means.”

The episode also includes a discussion about the inevitable post-rock, post-guitars future of the Hall of Fame, a guide to the rest of the class of 2020, and a history lesson from founding Doobie Brothers member Patrick Simmons – he explains the band’s switch from biker-friendly boogie-rock to yacht rock when Michael McDonald took over as lead singer.

