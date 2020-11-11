Trent Reznor, Phish’s Mike Gordon, Tedeschi Trucks Band Join Tipitina’s Livestream Benefit

Trent Reznor, Phish’s Mike Gordon and Tedeschi Trucks Band are among the artists who are joining Tipitina’s livestream benefit this weekend. The ‘Save Tip’s’ free livestreaming event seeks to raise funds to help the iconic New Orleans venue stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will stream via Tipitina’s website on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Featuring new and vintage performances from the vault, the three-hour event will also feature exclusive backstage stories about the venue. Reznor and Gordon are among those contributing their own stories. The night will also feature tributes to Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and Art Neville. Tedeschi Trucks Band are contributing a version of Dr. John’s “I Walk on Guilded Splinters.”

The artists join previously announced streamed performances by Galactic, Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic, Jon Batiste & Stay Human featuring Trombone Shorty, the Revivalists, Big Freedia, Billy Strings, Tank & the Bangas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band featuring Allen Toussaint, The Radiators featuring Gregg Allman, Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville, the Soul Rebels, Dinosaur Jr., Funky Meters, Professor Longhair, Fats Domino, Dr. John, Manu Chao, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and many other artists.

“In late 2018, our band took a huge leap of faith to purchase Tipitina’s,” Robert Mercurio, owner of Tipitina’s and member of the band Galactic, said in a statement. “It was not because we wanted to own a venue, it was because we had a chance to save our favorite one in the world. But now we could really use some help to keep saving this national treasure. So in true New Orleans fashion we decided to throw a hell of a party to celebrate this musical institution.”

As part of Tipitina’s fundraising efforts, fans can also enter to win sweepstakes experiences and prizes by donating to ‘Save Tip’s’ via charity platform Fandiem. Among the prizes are the chance to win an all-expense paid three-day weekend in New Orleans and VIP access to the first return show at Tipitina’s; access to a New Orleans-catered soundcheck; and virtual hangs to watch the end of the show in “backstage” rooms with Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools, Galactic and Dave Shaw of the Revivalists, among other sweepstakes prizes. Donations can also be made prior to the livestream.