Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Plot Three-Volume ‘Watchmen’ Soundtrack Albums

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — the Oscar-winning composition duo, as well as the two official members of Nine Inch Nails — will issue the music they created for HBO’s Watchmen series in three volumes. The first volume will come out on November 4th, and the other two will be released as the series continues, with Volume Two due out November 25th and the final installment out December 16th. They will be available digitally and on vinyl.

Reznor and Ross planned the trilogy with the series’ writers. Each of the releases will have artwork that reflects the mythology of the show, which is based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Hugo Award–winning graphic novel.

In addition to Watchmen, Reznor and Ross are scoring the upcoming film Waves, by filmmaker Trey Schultz, and the new Pixar film, Soul. Recently, the pair have worked on music for Bird Box, Mid90s, The Vietnam War docuseries and Patriots Day. They won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score in 2011 for The Social Network.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Reznor explained how his soundtrack work reinforces what he does with Nine Inch Nails. “Working on these two films and Nine Inch Nails has provided some good checks and balances and makes them all more interesting,” he said at the time, when he was promoting the scores for Before the Flood and Patriots Day. “You can immerse yourself in a project knowing you’ll be on the other side of the spectrum next week, depending on how well you can stay sane switching between jobs. For us, it’s worked pretty good.”