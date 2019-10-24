 Hear Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ ‘Watchman’ End Credits Score – Rolling Stone
Hear Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ ‘Watchman’ End Credits Score

The track is part of an upcoming three-part release of the show’s music

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have shared the full end credits music for HBO series Watchman via Nine Inch Nails’ YouTube channel. The ambient, pulsating track, which played for two minutes at the end of Sunday’s premiere episode, clocks in at nearly five minutes in total. The video includes the original credits and then extends the track, which veers into cacophonic, experimental territory towards the end.

The Oscar-winning composition duo will release three volumes of music for Watchman, with the first volume coming on November 4th. Volume Two due out November 25th and the final installment will arrive December 16th. Reznor and Ross planned the three releases with the series’ writers and will feature artwork that reflects the mythology of the show. They will be available digitally and on vinyl.

In addition to Watchmen, Reznor and Ross are also scoring the upcoming film Waves, by filmmaker Trey Schultz, and the new Pixar film, Soul. They won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score in 2011 for The Social Network.

Watchman airs Sundays on HBO. The series, created by Damon Lindelof and based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Hugo Award–winning graphic novel, stars Regina King, Tim Blake Nelson, Don Johnson and Jeremy Irons.

