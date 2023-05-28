Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Score ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been tapped to score the CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, director Jeff Rowe revealed on Sunday. The film arrives on Aug. 2 via Paramount Pictures.

Rowe confirmed the score news after Tony Hawk had recently leaked during a podcast that Ross and Reznor were working on it when the skateboarding legend had visited them.

“Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING,” Rowe tweeted on Sunday. “Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.” Trending Kevin McCarthy Brags About Making Struggling Americans Work for Food Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Boasts One of the Worst Disney Songs Ever MAGA Supporters Say They Were Duped into 'Trump Bucks' Get-Rich-Quick Scheme

Reznor and Ross most recently composed the scores for Sam Mendes’ 2022 film Empire of Light and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All; the duo will also score Guadagnino’s upcoming 2023 movie Challengers. The Academy Award-winning duo is also re-teaming with David Fincher to score The Killer, which is due out in November.

Reznor and Ross’ score involvement adds more star power to the upcoming TMNT’s already stacked voice cast. Co-produced and co-written by Seth Rogen who is also part of the cast, it features Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), John Cena (Rocksteady), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ice Cube (Superfly), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Seth Rogen (Bebop), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom); alongside Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).