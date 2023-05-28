fbpixel
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Score ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

It’s “full of sounds I didn’t know existed,” Jeff Rowe, director of the CG-animated Mutant Mayhem, says
Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures "Empire of Light" December 01, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Duo to score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures "Empire of Light" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 01, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic) Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been tapped to score the CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, director Jeff Rowe revealed on Sunday. The film arrives on Aug. 2 via Paramount Pictures.

Rowe confirmed the score news after Tony Hawk had recently leaked during a podcast that Ross and Reznor were working on it when the skateboarding legend had visited them.

“Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING,” Rowe tweeted on Sunday. “Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

Reznor and Ross most recently composed the scores for Sam Mendes’ 2022 film Empire of Light and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All; the duo will also score Guadagnino’s upcoming 2023 movie Challengers. The Academy Award-winning duo is also re-teaming with David Fincher to score The Killer, which is due out in November.

Reznor and Ross’ score involvement adds more star power to the upcoming TMNT’s already stacked voice cast. Co-produced and co-written by Seth Rogen who is also part of the cast, it features Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), John Cena (Rocksteady), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ice Cube (Superfly), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Seth Rogen (Bebop), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom); alongside Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

