Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Compose Score for David Fincher’s Next Film ‘The Killer’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will re-team with longtime collaborator David Fincher for the director’s next film, The Killer, due out in November.

The duo subtly announced the project on the Nine Inch Nails’ website in the caption for a 3-LP version of their score for Mank, Fincher’s 2020 film that earned Reznor and Ross a Best Original Score Academy Award nomination; while Mank lost, Reznor and Ross still ended up winning in the category, sharing the award with Jon Batiste for the animated film Soul.

The Killer — based on the cult French graphic novel — marks Reznor and Ross' fifth feature-length collaboration with Fincher, following 2010's The Social Network (for which the duo won the Oscar), 2011's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, 2014's Gone Girl (nominated for Best Original Score) and Mank.

Outside of their work with Fincher, Reznor and Ross most recently composed the scores for Sam Mendes’ 2022 film Empire of Light and Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal love story Bones and All; the duo will also score Guadagnino’s upcoming 2023 movie Challengers. The Killer — which also reunites Fincher with Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker — arrives Nov. 10, 2023.

On the Nine Inch Nails front… there’s not much, as after a year spent headlining music festivals and their own tour, Reznor and company have no shows on the schedule for 2023 so far.