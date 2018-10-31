Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Scoring Amy Adams’ Woman In the Window’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are composing the score for Amy Adams’ forthcoming thriller, The Woman in the Window, which is set to arrive in 2019.

The Joe Wright-directed film is based on A.J. Finn’s novel of the same name, which was published in January. The story is centered around a reclusive woman named Anna (Adams) who obsessively spies on her new neighbors until one night she sees something she wasn’t supposed to. The film will also star Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman.

Along with The Woman in the Window, Reznor and Ross are also composing the music for HBO’s forthcoming television adaptation of the famed graphic novel, Watchmen. Though an exact release date has yet to be announced, the show is expected to premiere in 2019.

More recently, Reznor and Ross composed the music for A Million Little Pieces – an adaptation of James Frey’s controversial memoir of the same name – and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, Mid90s. In June, Nine Inch Nails released their most recent record, Bad Witch.

News that Reznor and Ross would score The Woman In the Window first appeared in a Variety profile, in which the pair discussed how they balance their compositional work with Nine Inch Nails.

“We discovered over the last several years that by having a couple different things happening at once, it allows us some degree of objectivity on each project, and to actually do better work – when it’s within reason,” Reznor said. “We did Vietnam for Ken Burns at the same time as the Nine Inch Nails record, and although both were pretty heavy thematically, stylistically it was different, so it felt like a good, complementary thing. This fall was the first time, however, we’ve actually been having to tour as one of those [simultaneous] things, and it presented a whole new level of logistical, mental and physical challenges.”