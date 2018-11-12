Travis Scott’s Next Album Might Be a Broadway Musical

Travis Scott appeared on Ellen on Monday morning — it was the typically taciturn rapper’s third time on the show, but his first appearance in which he sat down for an interview with DeGeneres.

Riffing off a stipulation in Scott’s tour rider, DeGeneres greeted the musician with a platter of Moët champagne, Don Julio tequila, Ciroc apple vodka and Hennessy. Scott reciprocated by presenting DeGeneres with a pair of his Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Scott opened up in the interview, talking about his family life with Kylie Jenner and their newborn daughter Stormi Webster. Scott discussed how Stormi’s grandmother Kris Jenner helped him during her February birth — “There’s this thing called, like, the placenta that I’d been hearing about” — and his pride as a new father. He also said that his “animated” daughter has already “turned into a full-blown runner.”

DeGeneres asked Scott about his high school years, and the 26-year-old recounted his tenure in the thespian society, even regaling the audience with a brief snippet of “Too Darn Hot,” from Cole Porter’s 1948 musical Kiss Me, Kate.

“I love Broadway, it’s just super dope,” Scott said. “I was thinking my next album should be like… I do a play for a whole week, so where I just do a play, design a whole play around my album.”

Afterward, Scott staged a more conventional performance, delivering his smash single “Sicko Mode.”

Scott’s album Astroworld debuted at Number One on Billboard’s albums chart upon its August release, and “Sicko Mode” peaked at Number Two on the Hot 100. Last month, he performed on Saturday Night Live.