The Best Song on Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ (‘Yosemite’) Just Got a Music Video

“Sicko Mode” might be a song of the year contender, and the most popular song on Travis Scott‘s Astroworld. But real Astroheads and Travaholics know that “Yosemite,” featuring Gunna and Nav, is the album’s brightest moment. Thankfully, the holiday season can begin now that Travis has delivered his latest gift, the Nabil-directed video to “Yosemite.” Also known as the best song on Astroworld.

“Yosemite” features Travis and Gunna flying on a private jet as a young boy falls from the sky into a rainforest. The video is very similar to Nickelodeon’s 1993 game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, but instead of Olmec giving a child challenges, there is a huge stone head of Travis. Oh, and Gunna is also there, rapping about “flawless baguettes.” Unfortunately, the Atlanta rapper is in the private jet the entire video and didn’t have time to do the temple run. Nav isn’t featured in the video, but at least his vocals don’t sound like they’re coming out of a tin can anymore.

From a visual perspective, Travis is having a transcendent year. “Stop Trying To Be God” looked like Leonardo da Vinci was trying to paint “The Last Supper” on acid. “Sicko Mode” would be the Citizen Kane of Travis Scott videos, if Citizen Kane didn’t make a whole lot of sense. Thankfully, “Yosemite” keeps the streak alive.