The First Time With Travis Scott

Travis Scott is guarded, but every so often he opens up to show the La Man behind the La Flame. In Rolling Stone‘s latest installment of “The First Time,” Scott describes the flavor that broke his Jamba Juice virginity, the origin of his rap name and the first CD he ever bought. However, one of the more humorous moments of his sit down is the Astroworld rapper describing why he wasn’t fond of smoking weed in high school.

“First time I smoked, I think was my senior year in high school,” Scott explains. “I ain’t like weed in high school. Smoking weed in high school was like dumb. I’m always about school and shit. Smelling like weed in high school was kinda like lame, just stink.”

The admission is surprising considering Travis made, “Drugs You Should Try It,” a contender for top five song about ingesting a cornucopia of drugs while listening to your own hook backward. Scott also shared how early he started producing beats as a teenager.

“First time I made a beat I was probably like 14 years old. Cubase, this old as program called Cubase, on a PC, a compact.”