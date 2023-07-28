Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Features Literally Everyone: Beyoncé, Drake, Bon Iver, SZA, Even Dave Chappelle

A few hours before he dropped his long-awaited studio album Utopia, Travis Scott shared its official 19-song tracklist. The image included each title written out in near-illegible scribbles with a harsh, grainy filter overlay making it all the more difficult to decipher. Throughout the list, there were no featured artists, but the album’s arrival revealed appearances from Beyoncé, Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, James Blake, and more across its stacked guest list.

Utopia features 19 different featured artists across its run time, which clocks in at an hour and 13 minutes. Scott is joined by Beyoncé and Bon Iver on “Delresto (Echoes),” while James Blake appears alongside Westside Gunn on “Lost Forever” and alongside 21 Savage on the closing track “Til Further Notice.”

Prior to the album’s release, Scott shared “K-Pop,” on which he teamed up with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Many of the features across the album are pairings of two or more artists, like Bon Iver and Sampha on “My Eyes” or Playboi Carti and Sheck Wes on “Fe!n.” Future and SZA tapped in for “Telekinesis” while 21 Savage and Rob49 assisted on “Topia Twins.” Elsewhere, on “Thank God” KayCyy appears alongside Swae Lee, who is also on “Sirens.”

The remaining features on Utopia only split the spotlight between Scott and one other artist. Early on the record, Teezo Touchdown joins for "Modern Jam." Earlier today, Drake promoted his appearance on "Meltdown" in an Instagram Story that doubled as a not-so-subtle flex that he was wearing the historic Tupac Shakur ring that recently sold for over $1 million at auction. Scott is also joined by The Weeknd ("Circus Maximus"), Yung Lean ("Parasail"), Young Thug ("Skitzo"), and Kid Cudi ("Looove"). Comedian Dave Chappelle even makes an appearance in the form of a spoken word performance on "Parasail."

Scott only appears solo on three songs across Utopia, but the album’s production credits are also stacked with big names. The record lists Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Kanye West, Boi-1da, Tay Keith, Justin Vernon, Wheezy, Jahaan Sweet, The Alchemist, Metro Boomin, 30 Roc, and Scott himself as producers, among others.

Utopia is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld and his first release since the tragedy that unfolded at his Astroworld Festival in 2021.