Travis Scott, the Weeknd, the National Tapped for ‘Game of Thrones’ Soundtrack

Songs from Travis Scott, the Weeknd, and the National will appear on For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones). The soundtrack, which is available for pre-order, coincides with Game of Thrones‘ final season and will be released digitally on April 26th via Columbia in partnership with HBO.

The forthcoming album marks the first time the network has teamed with a major label to curate a soundtrack for the groundbreaking series. The LP will feature new songs from a bevy of artists. A$AP Rocky, Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, SZA, Chloe x Halle, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey Bada$$, Lennon Stella, Lil Peep, Maren Morris, Matthew Bellamy, Rosalía featuring A. Chal, The Lumineers, Ty Dolla $ign and X Ambassadors will also appear on the soundtrack.

For the Throne will be available in 11 different vinyl configurations with each of Game of Thrones‘ nine houses represented through limited edition cover art dedicated to each respective house crest. There is also a limited edition fire-and-ice split colored vinyl version in addition to the standard version. Each variant comes with a digital download. The vinyl editions will be released on July 26th.

Game of Thrones eighth and final season premieres via HBO on April 14th