‘Sicko Mode’ Is the ‘Citizen Kane’ of Travis Scott Music Videos

Citizen Kane. Casablanca. The Godfather. Sicko Mode.

Not many music videos can reduce the chaos, hedonism and beauty of modern life into an undeniable banger. Directed by Dave Meyers and Travis Scott, the “Sicko Mode” visual is a monument to Texas, but more importantly the eclectic mind of Astroworld‘s primary citizen.

In five minutes and 22 seconds, the video manages to transform Travis Scott from a James Brown-like singer into a professor, while Drake goes back to high school before taking a Xan to another dimension. Between those moments, there is camera altering Jamba Juice sequence, Drake walks a dog during the apocalypse, and a Honey I Shrunk The Kids sized woman twerks in a Canadian rapper’s eyeballs. It’s a lot, but never too much.

Scott’s excitement for his directorial tour de force is palatable. Can anyone say Oscar contender?

The rapper released Astroworld in August and Sickamore, Scott’s longtime A&R, spoke with Rolling Stone after its release about the creation of the album, the importance of good transitions and paying homage to Houston, explaining: “This album is like, what do you do after you get the whole world? You go back home. The concept was, this is his journey back to Houston. He wanted this whole thing to be a Houston album; he felt like Houston never really got its just due. He wanted to put it not on the map, but put the light on it.”