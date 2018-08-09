Why Does Travis Scott Love Jamba Juice So Much?

There are a lot of reasons to love “Sicko Mode,” the early highlight of Travis Scott’s excellent new Astroworld, but I’d like to talk about one in particular. That reason is Jamba Juice.

Scott, who recently took over Six Flags Magic Mountain for an Astroworld listening party, mentions the thirst-quenching mall mainstay twice in “Sicko Mode,” first as a way of complimenting his DJ’s skills (“Chase B mix this pop like Jamba Juice”) and again, toward the end of the song, just because he can (“It’s absolute/I’m back, reboot/LaFerrari to Jamba Juice”).

Also! Paparazzi caught him and Kylie Jenner on a date to Jamba Juice this spring. They both got Aloha Pineapple smoothies.

The facts are clear: Travis Scott loves Jamba Juice. But why? Here are a few theories.

He’s nostalgic for 2007. Travis Scott was in ninth grade in the year of Jamba Juice’s greatest cultural prominence. We all enjoy tastes and experiences that remind us of our youths. Are Jamba Juice drinks Travis Scott’s Proustian madeleine?

Product placement. Could Jamba Juice be quietly employing Travis Scott’s services as a brand consultant? I can almost hear the marketing meeting now: “Our youth market share is in trouble. Get us La Flame. Now.”

Travis Scott owns Jamba Juice. This one seems unlikely. Jamba Juice is a publicly traded company; this guy is their CEO. That guy is not Travis Scott. Still, Travis Scott could be a shareholder of some kind. Hard to rule out definitively.

He just genuinely enjoys Jamba Juice’s refreshing, affordable smoothies. This is probably it, right? Yeah, this must be it.

Check back for updates on this important story.