Travis Scott Sued for Allegedly Causing Stampede at Rolling Loud in 2019

Travis Scott is being sued for allegedly causing a stampede during his appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami in 2019, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

Per an amended complaint filed on May 10 by Marchelle Love, which she also filed on behalf of a minor child and guardian identified as U.M., Scott was told by police to end his show shortly after it began “due to the crowd becoming dangerous and uncontrollable,” per the complaint. Though he stopped performing, the complaint claims that he continued to egg on the crowd by “verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities.”

It alleges that this caused the crowd to panic and “multiple stampedes” continued. “Despite the fact that Travis Scott was awre of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers.”

Love claims Scott should have known his actions would “result in foreseeable injury” and that he was negligent. According to the complaint, Love suffered unspecified “severe injuries” that are “permanent in nature,” including “bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care treatment, loss of earnings, loss of ability to earn money, and aggravation of a previously existing condition.”

The suit, which also names Sequel Tour Solutions, LLC and SLS Consulting, LLC as defendants alongside Scott, seeks a jury trial and damages exceeding the jurisdictional amount of $30,000, as well as taxable cost and other relief. (Reps for Scott, Sequel Tour Solutions and SLS did not immediately reply to requests for comment.)

Scott is currently the subject of multiple lawsuits, including a recent wrongful death lawsuit after a woman lost her pregnancy, during the fatal crowd rush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last November, which killed 10 people and injured hundreds of others.