 No, Travis Scott Wasn't Banned From Playing Rolling Loud Venue - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lil Uzi Vert Drops Surprise 'I Know' Song Ahead of 'Red & White' EP
Home Music Music News

No, Travis Scott Wasn’t Banned From Playing Rolling Loud Venue

“We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” a spokesperson for the festival said

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
No, Travis Scott Wasn't Banned From Playing Rolling Loud VenueNo, Travis Scott Wasn't Banned From Playing Rolling Loud Venue

Travis Scott arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

After Kanye West pulled out of his headlining slot at Rolling Loud, hip-hop fans speculated Travis Scott would be the perfect lineup replacement for the Donda 2 rapper. But, that idea was quickly shot down by one of the Miami festival’s founders, who claimed Scott’s association with the fatal crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival last year made him a persona non grata with venue officials.

Now, festival organizers say, Scott wasn’t banned from appearing at Hard Rock Stadium at all, and that festival co-founder Tariq Cherif made the comment out of frustration.

“We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” a spokesperson for the festival told Rolling Stone. “This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

Related Stories

Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami
Day N Vegas 2022 Canceled

Related Stories

Muhammad Ali; Changed America
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America
Album Guide: Metallica

On Monday, Cherif responded to fan comments on Instagram about the festival’s last-minute lineup change, stating the “venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths,” prompting speculation about a possible ongoing blacklist of the “Sicko Mode” rapper after Astroworld’s security failures led to the deaths of 10 people and injured hundreds of others. (Kid Cudi will replace West as headliner on Friday, the opening night of the festival.)

In addition to being the subject of a slew of Astroworld-related lawsuits Scott, including a recent wrongful death claim filed by a woman who lost her unborn child during the event, the embattled rapper is also being sued for allegedly causing a stampede at Rolling Loud in 2019.

“This is another blatant, cynical attempt to attack Travis,” a representative for Scott said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance… This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect.”

In This Article: Astroworld, Rolling Loud, Travis Scott

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.