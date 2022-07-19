No, Travis Scott Wasn’t Banned From Playing Rolling Loud Venue

After Kanye West pulled out of his headlining slot at Rolling Loud, hip-hop fans speculated Travis Scott would be the perfect lineup replacement for the Donda 2 rapper. But, that idea was quickly shot down by one of the Miami festival’s founders, who claimed Scott’s association with the fatal crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival last year made him a persona non grata with venue officials.

Now, festival organizers say, Scott wasn’t banned from appearing at Hard Rock Stadium at all, and that festival co-founder Tariq Cherif made the comment out of frustration.

“We reached out to Travis to headline Rolling Loud, but it couldn’t work in such a short time,” a spokesperson for the festival told Rolling Stone. “This had nothing to do with any restrictions from the hosting venue Hard Rock Stadium.”

On Monday, Cherif responded to fan comments on Instagram about the festival’s last-minute lineup change, stating the “venue won’t allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths,” prompting speculation about a possible ongoing blacklist of the “Sicko Mode” rapper after Astroworld’s security failures led to the deaths of 10 people and injured hundreds of others. (Kid Cudi will replace West as headliner on Friday, the opening night of the festival.)