Travis Scott Announces ‘Road to Utopia’ Las Vegas Nightclub Residency

After having just secured his first individual ticketed concert since last November’s deadly Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s performance calendar is continuing to fill up. On Monday, the rapper announced that he’s set to be a “resident artist” at Resort World Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub starting in September. His first two headlining performances are scheduled for Sept 17 and Oct 15.

The Zouk show — dubbed “Road to Utopia” — will follow his scheduled appearances at London’s O2 Arena on Aug. 6 and 7. He’s set to “feature some previews of upcoming tracks” during his Vegas show, according to a press release. (He’s only joined Southside and Future on “Hold that Heat” and Nav’s “Never Sleep,” since Astroworld.) Tickets for the Vegas show start at $50 for women and $75 for men and are limited to people over the age of 21.

Though he’s taken somewhat of a break, Scott hasn’t been fully absent from the stage since the deadly festival: he came out as a surprise guest at Rolling Loud in Miami last month, performed at the Billboard Music Awards in May, made an appearance at a Miami nightclub, and performed at Coachella and Oscars parties. He’s also set to appear at several South American festivals in November and was originally headlining Day N Vegas before it was canceled last month.

The residency announcement arrives as the rapper faces dozens of lawsuits and faces millions of dollars in potential damages following the death of 10 people and the injuries of hundreds at his Astroworld Fest in Houston last November.

Since then, Scott and his team have repeatedly denied any liability for the event and launched a foundation called Project HEAL, whose initiatives include addressing concert safety.

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be,” Scott wrote on Instagram in March. “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.” The initiative also includes scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a continuation of a similar initiative he started with the Cactus Jack Foundation in 2020.