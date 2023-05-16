Travis Scott Previewed His New Album for Houston Astros Players

It looks like Travis Scott’s long-anticipated Utopia album is on the way. While attending an Astros game in Houston Monday night, the musician told a cameraman that he played the album for his hometown team before their matchup with the Chicago Cubs. Soon after the game, a viral clip emerged of the star in the Astros dugout, changing his shoes while hyping up the listening session.

“[Utopia’s] on the way, Mark,” he told the cameraman. “Had to come here and play Utopia for the boys down in the locker room. Had to get ‘em right for the game…welcome to space city!” Scott’s vague sloganeering is his latest update on the much-hyped, scarcely detailed follow-up to Astroworld.

During a February concert, he announced that the project was coming after his Cactus Jack signee Sofaygo’s next project. “We got Faygo about to drop a little EP, that’s on the way…and right after that, Utopia…I can’t wait for these motherfuckers to drop that shit,” he announced to a ruckus crowd.

A month later, basketball superstar Kevin Durant revealed that Travis told him about the album on his podcast. “I didn’t hear it, and I want to ask for some songs,” Durant said. “But I know for a fact he won’t send them, so I might have to catch him in the studio one of these days before it comes out, but he’s telling me that it’s fucking insane.” Also in February, Epic Records CEO Slyvia Rhone told Billboard, “We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June.”

There isn't much known about the project besides its impending arrival. The most ardent speculator could glean that based on Travis playing the album to hype up a sports team and his "Welcome to space city" primer, the album will be treading a similarly uptempo, interstellar environment as his previous catalog. Scott has the resources to promote Utopia in any manner he desires, but his strategy of hyping the album through his athlete friends is a sly way to stir anticipation without giving much away.

Utopia isn’t just Scott’s fifth studio album; some will regard it as the start of a new career chapter after the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which severely marred his public reputation with hordes of fans who believe he was negligent of the cramped environment his fans were experiencing at his 2021 Astroworld closing set, and didn’t display proper contrition in the wake of the mass casualty incident which killed 10 people.

Travis performed for the first time since Astroworld last spring and has since done several shows, even being selected as a headliner at Rolling Loud LA, Miami, and Day N Vegas 2022 (which was canceled). Live Nation and Scott are currently litigating over 4,900 lawsuits surrounding the festival chaos.