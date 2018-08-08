Travis Scott, Post Malone Set to Perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Travis Scott and Post Malone are the latest performers slated to take the stage at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. This year’s show will take place on Monday, August 20th.

Scott will perform a medley of songs from his latest album Astroworld, which was released last Friday. Malone will deliver an as-yet-unannounced single from his Number One album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Scott performed at the VMAs last year, joining Thirty Seconds to Mars for the song “Walk on Water.” This will be Post Malone’s VMA debut.

Previously announced performers include Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Logic and this year’s Video Vanguard winner Jennifer Lopez. Mendes and Grande will perform their latest singles (“In My Blood” and “God Is A Woman,” respectively) while Logic will team up with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder to debut their new collaboration “One Day.” Grande’s last VMA appearance was in 2016 with Nicki Minaj where the pair gave a rousing live rendition of their collaboration “Side to Side.” Both Mendes and Logic performed last year, with the latter being joined by Khalid and Alessia Cara for their Grammy-nominated hit “1-800-273-8255.”

This year’s nominations are led by Cardi B, who is up for 10 awards total, as well as the Carters (eight nominations), Childish Gambino (seven nominations), Drake (seven nominations) and Bruno Mars (six nominations). Last year’s ceremony saw Kendrick Lamar take the lead with the nominations then go home with the most Moonmen by the end of the night.